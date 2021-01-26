Man found shot to death in Fayetteville backyard, another dies in surgery, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after two men were shot to death Tuesday morning in Fayetteville.

Police responded to the 1800-block of Slater Avenue to a shots fired call around 12:13 a.m. On arrival, officers said they found a deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds in a backyard. That victim has since been identified as 24-year-old Trevonte Dawaine Parker, of Fayetteville.

While at the scene, officers were alerted to another shooting victim that had just arrived at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in a personal vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. That victim, identified as Cortez Shadique Robinson, 20, of Fayetteville, died in surgery, according to officials.

Police did not say if the two men shot each other or if they’re looking for any suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.