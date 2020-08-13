Fayetteville police investigating after man found dead in parking lot

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after they say a man was found dead in a parking lot Wednesday.
Police responded to the Family Fare BP located at 2036 Gillespie St. around 8:36 p.m. Upon arrival, officers and medical personnel found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He died at the scene, a news release said.
The identity of the victim is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification.
Gillespie Street from Eastern Boulevard to Owen Drive outbound is closed. Owen Drive from Gillespie Street to Dallas Street inbound is also closed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use an alternate route, police said.
Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit are actively investigating the shooting and more information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 2-year-old facing life-threatening injuries after being shot in Charlotte
- NC high school athletes in holding pattern as NCHSAA decides on pause during pandemic
- 8 Clayton firefighters test positive for COVID-19
- Durham non-profit helps NC mom receive lung transplant amid obstacles created by COVID-19 pandemic
- Wayne County deputy seriously injured in crash, 3 others hospitalized
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now