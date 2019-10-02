Fayetteville police investigating after man found dead in woods

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating the third separate death in the city in an approximately 10-hour span on Wednesday morning after finding a man dead in the woods.

According to police, officers responded to the 300-block of Brinkley Street at 10:16 a.m. after receiving a report of an unresponsive man in the woodline.

Officers and EMS personnel found the man unresponsive at the scene and pronounced him dead.

The cause of death has not been determined at this time, but an autopsy will be performed, police said.

The death is being investigated by the homicide unit and police are calling it “suspicious.” Police at the scene said it didn’t appear that the man died at that location but was instead brought there.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department Homicide Detective J. Arnold at (910) 824-9539 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

