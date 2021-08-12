Fayetteville police investigating after man found shot to death at Motel 6

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating a fatal shooting at a motel that occurred late on Wednesday, according to a news release.

The investigating began after officers responded to a shooting call at the Motel 6 located at 3719 Bragg Blvd. just before midnight Wednesday night, police said.

Once at the motel, police found a man shot to death at the scene. Authorities identified the victim as Erik Darnell Anderson, 43, of Spring Lake.

The department’s homicide unit is currently investigating the shooting and no information on any suspects has been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Olsen at (910) 709-1958 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.