Live Now
CBS 17 Morning News

Fayetteville police investigating after man found shot to death in road

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the road Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to Filter Plant Drive and Ames Street at 12:25 a.m. after receiving a report of an unresponsive male lying in the road.

Officers and EMS personnel found the man unresponsive at the scene and pronounced him dead.

The death is being investigated by the homicide unit. Police are currently withholding the name of the victim until next of kin can be notified.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department Homicide Detective J. Littlejohn at (910) 818-3468 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar

Don't Miss