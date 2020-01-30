Fayetteville police investigating after man found shot to death in road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the road Thursday morning.
According to police, officers responded to Filter Plant Drive and Ames Street at 12:25 a.m. after receiving a report of an unresponsive male lying in the road.
Officers and EMS personnel found the man unresponsive at the scene and pronounced him dead.
The death is being investigated by the homicide unit. Police are currently withholding the name of the victim until next of kin can be notified.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department Homicide Detective J. Littlejohn at (910) 818-3468 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.
