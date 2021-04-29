Fayetteville police investigating after man shoots relative to death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a person was shot to death by a relative at a Fayetteville home on Thursday, a news release said.

Around 5 p.m., police responded to a 911 call in which the caller said he shot his relative at a home along the 5200 block of Killdeer Drive. Officers found the victim, who had been shot multiple times, dead in an upstairs room, the release said.

The caller was waiting outside when officers arrived. Police said it wasn’t a random act.

The identity of the victim is being withheld. Police are on scene investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Caldwell at 910-366-5853 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.