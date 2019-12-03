Fayetteville police investigating deadly accident

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating after at least one person died in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

The accident happened on Raeford Road near Pinewood Terrace, and was reported at about 10 a.m., the release said.

Fayetteville police are conducting an investigation. This story will be updated as more information is released.

