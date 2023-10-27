FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating a homicide that happened early Friday afternoon.

Around 1:36 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification and 911 call along the 1800 block of Murchison Road, police said.

Emergency Medical Services personnel transported a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are on scene.

This is an active investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Bergamine at (910) 705-2093.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.