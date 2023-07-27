FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating a deadly crash that shut down Yadkin Road Thursday night.

According to police, officers responded to a vehicle crash around 7:56 p.m. Thursday along the 5800 block of Yadkin Road.

Fayetteville Police Captain Shawn Strepay told CBS 17 that the accident involved an unidentified service member on a motorcycle and a civilian family in an SUV.

Police at the scene said that the motorcyclist, who was coming from Fort Liberty, was heading toward Bonanza Drive and was in front of the Jersey Mike’s on Yadkin Road. CBS 17 was told that the family in the SUV was turning left into Jersey Mike’s when the collision happened.

One person was killed in the accident, but the identity of the victim is being withheld until the family can be notified.

The crash closed down all lanes of travel on Yadkin Road from Bonanza Drive to Horseshoe Road. As of late Thursday night, it was unknown when the road would open, and drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available, according to the police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382.