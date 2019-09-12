Fayetteville police investigating in-custody death on Ramsey Street

Fayetteville police are investigating an in-custody death on Ramsey Street (CBS 17)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police shut down a major road in the city as they investigated an in-custody death, authorities said Thursday morning.

According to a release sent at 3:35 a.m., police closed both directions of Ramsey Street between Moore Street and Underwood Street due to an investigation at Ramsey and Webb streets.

Police later confirmed to CBS 17 that they’re investigating an in-custody death.

The road reopened at 6 a.m., but drivers who normally travel in the area are still being advised to use the MLK Jr. Freeway or Rowan Street to get around the road closure.

The State Bureau of Investigation is taking part in the investigation of the death.

No further information has been released.

CBS 17 has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated as it develops.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now