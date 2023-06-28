FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old man.

The investigation is taking place in the 1900 block of Louise Circle where Xavier Copeland, of Fayetteville, was found shot on the afternoon of June 5. Officers responded to a shooting call in that block on that day.

They found Copeland inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Officers and emergency medical service personnel began life-saving measures. EMS personnel transported Copeland to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Further investigation is needed to determine the cause and manner of Copeland’s death. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.