FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a death that happened Sept. 16.

Shortly before 2:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Kara Court to a call for assistance.

After arriving, officers found 73-year-old Gregg Melvin with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police confirmed that Melvin placed the 911 call. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officers then found a second victim, who was later identified as 82-year-old Roslyn Mazzilli. Detectives and officers confirmed Mazzilli had died some time before Melvin.

The preliminary autopsy findings indicated Mazzilli suffered from a fatal single gunshot wound before the 911 call. The investigation revealed this was a domestic incident that resulted in the deaths of Mazzilli and Melvin.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at 910-929-2565.

Last week, police said they found next of kin for Mazzilli and Melvin.

