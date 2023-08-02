Police are investigating after a man was shot at a recreation center in Fayetteville on Wednesday night. (Source: Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Detectives are investigating after a man was shot in the area of Seabrook Park in Fayetteville on Wednesday night, police say.

Officers responded to Seabrook Park at approximately 8:09 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to police. Investigators say there was a large gathering of people at Seabrook Park when they heard gunshots coming from the area of the outdoor basketball courts and Slater Avenue.

Several 911 calls were made stating that people were shooting at each other in the area and a car was in a pool, Fayetteville police say.

After officers arrived on scene, police say they found a man with a gunshot wound in the roadway of Slater Avenue. Officers administered first aid to the man, who was then taken to a hospital where he’s currently in critical condition, according to police.

No suspect is in custody at this time, police say.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective D. O’Hara at 910-303-4220.