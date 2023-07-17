FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are investigating a second homicide within a four-hour period.

On Monday at 5:45 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Dallas Street for a shots fired report in the area and a deceased man behind a residence.

After arriving, police said they found a man behind the residence along the 2000 block of Center Street. Police said the suspicious death investigation is now a homicide investigation.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased man suffered from a gunshot wound and died from his injury at the scene. His name is being withheld until family members are located and notified.

Nearly four hours earlier at 1:26 a.m., police responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of Bragg Boulevard, near the Valero gas station. Danielle Claire Golcher, 19, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said a man walked into a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.