Fayetteville police investigating suspicious fatal shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department and its homicide unit are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Officers responded to the 5700 block of Weatherford Road Sunday and located one adult male who had been shot.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

His identity is currently being withheld until his next of kin are notified, officers said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation, and the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. The unit has currently released no leads.