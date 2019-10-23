Fayetteville police investigating suspicious hotel death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say one person is dead after being found in a room inside of a hotel.

Police say on Wednesday around 4:34 p.m., officers responded to the Travel Inn along the 300 block of N. Eastern Boulevard.

Officers located a victim, inside of one of the rooms, that was pronounced deceased on scene.

The cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner upon the completion of an autopsy.

The name of the victim is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit are actively investigating and request anyone with information contact them.

