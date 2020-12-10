Fayetteville police issue warning over ‘motion picture’ prop money being used in internet sales

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are warning those who post items for sale online to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills when they meet with buyers.

Police said in a release Thursday that detectives “are experiencing an increase in counterfeit currency investigations.”

Many of those investigations involve “peer-to-peer, or e-marketplace sales.”

Property and fraud detectives have seized numerous different types of counterfeit money, including “Motion Picture” prop money, according to police.

“Motion Picture” prop money (Photo: Fayetteville Police Department)

“Motion Picture” prop money (Photo: Fayetteville Police Department)

Police are also encouraging sellers to utilize safe sales locations that have been set up at any of the three police stations in Fayetteville – on Hay Street, Raeford Road, or Sycamore Dairy Road – or at the Cumberland County Jail located on Gillespie Street.

Authorities also said that sellers “should also educate themselves on the security features of United States Currency, and how to detect counterfeit bills before completing any transaction.”

Police sent a link to the United States Secret Service’s “Know Your Money” brochure, which can be viewed here.