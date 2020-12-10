FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are warning those who post items for sale online to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills when they meet with buyers.
Police said in a release Thursday that detectives “are experiencing an increase in counterfeit currency investigations.”
Many of those investigations involve “peer-to-peer, or e-marketplace sales.”
Property and fraud detectives have seized numerous different types of counterfeit money, including “Motion Picture” prop money, according to police.
Police are also encouraging sellers to utilize safe sales locations that have been set up at any of the three police stations in Fayetteville – on Hay Street, Raeford Road, or Sycamore Dairy Road – or at the Cumberland County Jail located on Gillespie Street.
Authorities also said that sellers “should also educate themselves on the security features of United States Currency, and how to detect counterfeit bills before completing any transaction.”
Police sent a link to the United States Secret Service’s “Know Your Money” brochure, which can be viewed here.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Connecticut is 1st state to require high school courses on Black and Latino studies
- California dad decapitated 2 of his children, forced siblings to view bodies over 5 days, prosecutors say
- Fayetteville police issue warning over ‘motion picture’ prop money being used in internet sales
- Boston College football ends season, opts out of 2020 bowl
- 2 shot at Raleigh motel off Wake Forest Road
Click here to see what’s trending on CBS17.com >
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free. Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now