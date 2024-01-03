FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An eight-year veteran retired K-9 for the Fayetteville Police Department has died after battling cancer for more than a year.

K-9 Nero responded to more than 2,000 calls, completed over 361 successful tracks, and had 76 criminal apprehensions, officers with the department said Wednesday. He also participated in more than 300 demonstrations.

Nero retired with his handler, Sgt. Burton, in May 2020. Nero enjoyed a delicious steak and doughnut dog cookies, police said.

“He was a true fighter! As his condition worsened, his handler had to make the hardest decision of all: saying ‘see you later,'” the department said in a news release. He was surrounded by loving friends with Burton was by his side.