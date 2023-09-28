FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) — Detectives with Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit are still looking for suspect in the death of a man found dead at an area hotel.

Fayetteville PD said Jeremy Mercer was killed on or about June 10 at the Extended Stay America Hotel on Owen Drive. Anyone who was staying at the hotel during that time and may have had contact with Jeremy is asked to come forward.

Anyone with any information on his death is also asked to come forward.

Initially, Mercer’s age was listed as 44. Police say they now know his true age was 41.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Wolford at 910-705-2141.

Tipsters can also share information anonymously though Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the P3 Tips app available for smartphones.