Fayetteville police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ teen, man wanted in shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for a teen and a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred over the weekend.

Police are trying to locate Demarco McLucas, 17, of Georgia Avenue, and Donald McLucas, 36, of St. George Drive, in connection with a shooting into occupied property investigation along the 200-block of Deep Creek Road.

Both suspects are considered “armed and dangerous,” police said.

Demarco McLucas is wanted for discharging a weapon into occupied property, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of injury to personal property.

Donald McLucas is wanted for felony conspiracy in relation to the shooting investigation.

Police said their investigation shows that both suspects were known to the victims before the shooting occurred. Detectives are asking “both suspects to surrender peacefully to authorities.”

Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective B. Pleze with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-2596 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

