Fayetteville police looking for armed man who robbed Circle K

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are looking for a man caught on surveillance cameras robbing a convenience store early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the armed robbery report just after 12:20 a.m. Saturday at the Circle K at 5762 Ramsey St., according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Investigators determined that the suspect — described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s, standing 6-feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds — walked into the store and “immediately pointed a handgun at the clerk while demanding money,” the release said.

  • Suspect in an Aug. 6, 2021 armed robbery of a Fayetteville CIrcle K convenience store.
After getting the money, the man fled on foot toward Kinlaw Road. He was wearing a red shirt and red sweatpants with a white t-shirt around his head, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Waters at 910-635-4978 or CrimeStoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

