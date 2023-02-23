These surveillance images show two men suspected by Fayetteville police in an armed robbery Jan. 22. (Photo credit: Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police need your help in identifying the men with guns they say assaulted and robbed a man last month in Fayetteville.

Police on Thursday released surveillance images of the suspects and their cars they say were involved in the armed robbery Jan. 22 in the 500 block of Pebble Bay Trail.

Police say there were multiple unknown men with handguns who assaulted the unidentified man and took his personal belongings.

Police say a Jaguar SUV and an Audi sedan were used in the robbery.

Authorities say anyone with information may contact Detective S. Berrios at 910-703-6243 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically at this website or via the P3 Tips mobile app.