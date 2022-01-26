Fayetteville police looking for convicted felon wanted for breaking off ankle monitor

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Fayetteville are looking for a convicted felon who they say tampered with his electronic monitor and now can’t be located.

Fayetteville police said their electronic monitoring unit received multiple tamper alerts for an electronic monitor along the 400-block of Copper Creek Road in Raeford on Tuesday.

Members of the unit responded to the area but could not locate the electronic monitor or the suspect, 35-year-old Antwan Bryant.

Bryant has now been charged with violation of a court order for tampering with the device. He is out on bond and wearing an electronic monitor in connection with charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, and being a habitual felon.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Antwan Bryant is asked to contact Officer W. Bell at (910) 257-7231 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.