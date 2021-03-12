Fayetteville police looking for driver who shot out person’s back window during road-rage incident

The suspect (left) and suspect vehicle in a road-rage shooting that happened March 11, 2021 in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating after a man shot another driver’s back window out Thursday morning during a road-rage incident.

Officers responded to the incident around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. It happened along Bragg Boulevard near Ames Street. Police said the victim honked at the suspect as his light turned green and the suspect vehicle, a burgundy SUV, ran the red light.

The victim then pulled up next to the suspect and looked over to see him pointing a handgun. The victim sped away as the rear window of his truck was shot out, police said.

Police are asking for help identifying the driver of the vehicle, which may have been a Kia Sorrento. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kiger at 910-705-6527 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.