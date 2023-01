FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Police detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in finding the family of a deceased woman.

Patricia Ann Sparks, 65, was found in her hotel room at Woodspring Suites on Walter Reed Road on Dec. 23. Her death does not appear suspicious, police said.

Family can contact Vital Statistics at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center at 910-615-5584.