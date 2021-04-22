Fayetteville police looking for man wanted in armed robbery at CVS

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– A man is wanted after Fayetteville police say he robbed a CVS.

It happened March 29 around 9:20 p.m. at the CVS at 4923 Raeford Road. Police didn’t announce the robbery until Thursday morning.

According to police, the suspect entered the store, took items from the shelf and waited until other customers left the store before bringing the items to the register.

As the clerk was ringing up the items, the man went around the counter and showed a firearm while demanding money from the register.

Police said the suspect ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man was wearing a blue baseball cap, blue zip-up sweater over a white T-shirt, black pants with white paint splatter on them, white shoes, and thin see-through gloves with a dark gray semi-auto handgun, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Frashure at (910) 303-8967 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.