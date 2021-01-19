Fayetteville police looking for man wanted in attempted armed robbery at Dunkin’

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery last week at a Dunkin’ store.

According to police, officers responded to a business robbery call at the Dunkin’ located at 2628 Raeford Road around 8 p.m. on Jan. 14.

The investigation so far shows that the suspect entered the store, went up to an employee while showing a handgun, grabbed the employee by the shirt and then demanded money.

Police said the employee was able to escape from the suspect and the suspect then ran from the donut shop toward McGill Drive.

The suspect did not get away with any money or donuts and the employee was not injured, according to authorities.

The suspect is described as a male in his mid-20s and around 5 foot 7 or 5 foot 8 with a slim build. He was wearing a puffy dark blue jacket, black toboggan, blue surgical mask, and had a black handgun with an extended magazine, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.