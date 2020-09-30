Fayetteville police looking for man who attempted to lure child into van

The photograph is a similar make, model, and color of the van being sought, not the actual van.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– Detectives are looking for a man who attempted to lure a child into his van, Fayetteville police said.

It happened Sept. 20 along Weiss Avenue between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Police said the suspect stopped in front of a house and asked the child to come over to the van. The child immediately went inside, and the van drove away from the area when a parent came outside, police said.

Police said the driver is described as a man with white hair and he was driving a white, later-90s model Dodge Caravan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigative Assistant S. Roldan at (910) 354-7621 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online, by visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

