Fayetteville police looking for person of interest in gas station murder

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest wanted in connection with a murder at a gas station last week.

Michael Blount, 23, “is believed to have information regarding this investigation. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the case detective,” police said in a release.

A surveillance photo of Michael Blount (Image via Fayetteville Police Department)

Police believe Blount may know something about the Aug. 12 murder of Apondrea Marshall, 30, of Fayetteville.

Police responded to the Family Fare BP located at 2036 Gillespie St. around 8:36 p.m. Upon arrival, officers and medical personnel found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He died at the scene, a news release said.

Surveillance video from the Family Fare shows Marshall standing in line to pay for gas.

Moments after he walks out, shots are fired and he was shot and killed near a gas pump.

“Just when he stepped out and got to pump seven and started pumping the gas, they started shooting from the road,” said store owner David Wogbedi. “They just started shooting everywhere.”

Surveillance video from inside shows customers ducking for cover as bullets come flying in the store, shattering windows.

“When I got here the police were all over the place,” Wogbedi said.“Four bullet holes on pumps seven and eight and two on pump six and then there are several of them on my wall here.”

Despite the number of bullet holes and several vehicles getting hit, police say no one else was injured.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

