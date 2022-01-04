Fayetteville police looking for person, vehicle of interest in Christmas homicide

Shaun Williams is a person of interest in a Dec. 25, 2021 homicide in Fayetteville. The vehicle pictured was seen leaving the scene. (Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police on Tuesday asked for help finding a person and vehicle of interest in a deadly shooting that happened Christmas morning.

Detectives believe Shaun Willians, 33, has information on a homicide that happened at an apartment complex along the 1200 block of Beebe Estate Circle. They are also looking for a red 2001-2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with North Carolina plates TBL-4034.

It was seen leaving the scene, a news release said.

Shaun Williams. (Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department)

Vehicle of interest in a Dec. 25, 2021 homicide in Fayetteville. (Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department)

Police previously said Clarence Arthur Branch II, 32, was shot multiple times in front of an apartment building around 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2021. He died at the scene.

Police said at the time that it didn’t appear to be a random incident.

Anyone with information on Williams or the vehicle is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at 910-635-4978 or CrimeStoppers at 910-483-TIPS.