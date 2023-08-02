FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in a robbery investigation.

Around 2 p.m. on June 23, officers responded to the Walmart on Ramsey Street to a report of a robbery. An unknown individual took a victim’s wallet.

(Fayetteville Police Dept.)

The suspect ran through the store and left the store through the garden center. The suspect then left the area in a silver 2010 Ford Focus.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective E. Meininger at (910) 605-2363.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.