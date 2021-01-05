Fayetteville police looking for suspect in New Year’s Eve Dollar General armed robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for the man who robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve.

According to police, the robbery occurred around 7:42 p.m. at the Dollar General located at 1515 Pamalee Drive.

Authorities said the suspect walked behind the counter and showed the clerk a black and silver handgun while demanding money. The clerk handed the suspect cash and the man ran off.

Police are looking for a man in his 20s who is approximately 6 foot 2 with a slim build and “dark complexion.”

He was last seen wearing a red/white/blue jacket with “03 Independent” in bold white letters on the back, blue jeans, a red T-shirt, black neck gator, and a red knitted beanie, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective H. Vernon at (910) 758-6700 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.