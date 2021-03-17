Fayetteville police looking for suspect who shot into driver’s door in road rage incident

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for the person wanted in connection with a road rage shooting that occurred on the night of March 12, according to a news release sent Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting on Bragg Boulevard near Sycamore Dairy Road at approximately 10:33 p.m. that night.

An investigation by police has so far revealed that the shooting was a result of a road rage incident. According to investigators, the suspect in the shooting fired multiple shots into the driver’s door of the victim’s vehicle.

No one was injured in the shooting.

This was the second road rage shooting on Bragg Boulevard that day. Another road rage shooting was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on Bragg Boulevard near Ames Street. A vehicle’s back window was shot out in the morning incident.

Police told CBS 17 that the two road rage shootings are not connected.

The suspect in the nighttime shooting was driving a silver Dodge Dart with tinted windows and a fuzzy steering wheel cover. The suspect is described as a male with an athletic build and low-cut hair.

A photo of the suspect’s vehicle (Provided by Fayetteville Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.