Fayetteville police looking for suspects who shot into day care in September

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are looking for suspects wanted for shooting into a day care with children and adults inside back in September.

Officers responded to the 1900-block of Center Street on Sept. 29 in reference to a “shots fired” call at a day care there.

According to police, five bullets hit the day care. Both kids and adults were inside the building at the time of the shooting.

No one was injured, but an employee who was there at the time of the shooting told CBS 17 on Tuesday that if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s very possible an infant would have been hit based on where the bullets ended up.

The employee said that the bullets came through the day care’s infant room, but the infants were not there because of the pandemic. Had the children been there, it’s very likely one of them would have been hit, he said.

Nine kids were inside when the bullets were shot into the building, the employee said.

Surveillance photos of the suspects (Fayetteville Police Department)

The police department’s aggravated assault unit is hoping the public can help identify the two suspects in the surveillance photos they provided.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Sangiorge at (910) 753-4717 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.

