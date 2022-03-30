FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – Fayetteville police are looking for two trucks it believes could be linked to a deadly biker gang confrontation in the town earlier this month.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit are looking for two vehicles that it has license plates for:

Ford Raptor pickup truck, NC registration plate 81D5DV

Jeep Patriot SUV, NC registration plate RDP1513

Additionally, police know the rear window of the Jeep was shot out during the incident.

A confrontation between four rival biker gangs led to a shooting at a Fayetteville hotel that left three dead and three more injured on March 19 (FPD).

William Franklin Davis Sr., 42, of Fayetteville, died at the scene, Keith Allan Dickey, 37, of Lumber Bridge, was taken to the hospital and later died, and Donald Dillenbeck, 49, of Vestal, New York, was also taken to the hospital and later died.

Dalton Emmanuel Laperriere and Kerry Helms Lawing (FPD)

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a “confrontation” between the Hells Angels, Red Devils, Infamous Ryders and La Familia motorcycle gangs.

At the time, police said they were reviewing “hundreds of hours of private security camera footage, license plate reader data and city-owned cameras.”

Dalton Emmanuel Laperriere, 26, of Clayton, left, and Kerry Helms Lawing, 49, of Fayetteville have since been charged. Both have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony conspiracy.

Anyone with information on where these trucks are should contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, and anonymously.