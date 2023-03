(Fayetteville Police Dept.)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police are requesting the public’s assistance finding a woman who has been missing since Feb. 18.

Elaine Kelly McCarthy, 28, was last seen in the area of Cliffdale and Reilly roads, police said.

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Elaine Kelly McCarthy, they are asked to contact the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).