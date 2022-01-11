Fayetteville police make arrest in fatal afternoon shooting, ID woman found dead inside home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested a Fayetteville man in connection with the shooting death of a woman inside a home.

Roland Dewayne Smith

The Fayetteville Police Department said Tuesday that Roland Dewayne Smith Jr., 49, faces a first-degree murder charge and is being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Police identified the woman found dead inside the home in the 7100 block of Ryan Street as Mercedes Rosa Sterling, 41.

Gunfire was reported at the home at about 3:15 p.m. Monday, authorities said. Police at the scene said three children were inside the house at the time of the shooting.

A preliminary investigation found it was the result of a domestic disturbance, and the department’s homicide unit is continuing to investigate.

Police said anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Detective J. Arrington at (910) 580-8798 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).