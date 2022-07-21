FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Police need your help finding someone they say robbed two Family Dollar stores of cigarettes and money on consecutive nights.

The Fayetteville Police Department said the same person was involved in both robberies and released surveillance photos of the suspect and his vehicle.

Those robberies took place on Monday and Tuesday evenings at the Family Dollar stores on Owen Drive and Raeford Road.

In both instances, police said the suspect had a handgun, demanded money from an employee and left with the cash and cartons of cigarettes. After the robbery Tuesday, police said the suspect fled in a black Nissan Versa from the 2019 model year or newer.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or this investigation is asked to contact Detective K. Glass at 910-605-1975, Sgt. C. Hudson at 910-703-1058 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.