Fayetteville police, Marshals arrest suspect in murder of man found shot to death in car

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police and the United States Marshals arrested a man Thursday for the murder of a man who was found dead in a car almost two months ago, according to a news release.

Timothy Coe.

On Dec. 16, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle along the 1300 block of Jacob Street. They found Anthony Cogdell, 44, shot to death in the car, police previously said.

On Thursday, authorities arrested Timothy Coe, 51, and charged him with first-degree murder. He was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center on no bond.

Police had previously said they were looking for Reginald Wedner, 23. He was wanted for felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen goods, and felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. Police believed he had information on Cogdell’s murder.