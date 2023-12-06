FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department came together Wednesday with dozens of other departments to explore new ways to fight violent crime.

More than 40 departments attended the conference focused on fighting back against violent crime. A CBS 17 crew also attended the conference but was not allowed inside the sessions.

Fayetteville Police Chief Kem Braden told CBS 17 that he made the goal of bringing in instructors from across the country and making sure neighboring law enforcement had the same kind of preparation.

“Where does Cumberland County start and Fayetteville end? Criminals don’t understand those boundaries so I think it’s important we all are on the same sheet of music to what our response to violent crime is going to be.”

Braden says while violent crime in Fayetteville is down nine percent from last year, homicide and domestic violence numbers are up. That’s why they’re trying to understand the latest trends of how violent criminals are operating, like through social media and other forms of technology.

“We’re trying to stay at the forefront on being innovative on how we approach crime.”

The police department says officers from six federal agencies are also attending today’s conference, which runs through Thursday.