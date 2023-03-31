FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding the owner of valuable military medals.

On Friday, a person turned in two boxes of military medals to the Cross Creek Station on Raeford Road in Fayetteville.

The items were found in a gas station parking lot near a gas pump, according to police.

If you are the owner, or if you know the owner, contact Detective A. Bell at 910-624-9079. You can also submit information anonymously to CrimeStoppers by calling 910-483-TIPS (8477),