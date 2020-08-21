Fayetteville police need help ID’ing 2 men caught shooting at each other outside motel

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are asking for help identifying two men caught on camera shooting at each other outside a motel on Monday afternoon.
Police responded to the Quality Inn, located at 2910 Sigman St., on Monday around 2:39 p.m. in reference to a reported shooting, according to a news release.
When officers arrived at the scene they “located many shell casings and multiple rounds that struck the building,” according to officials.
Police said there were no suspects or victims at the scene when officers got there.
Security camera footage from the motel showed two men shooting at each other and then leaving in separate cars, police said.
Photos released by police show two men with dreadlocks holding weapons – one man has what looks like an assault-style rifle and the other man has a handgun.
After shooting at each other, the two men left in SUVs. Police said they believe one vehicle was a dark silver or gray Jeep Cherokee and the other was a white Saturn Vue.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Bullock at (910) 303-9331 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.
