Fayetteville police need help locating 80-year-old woman’s next of kin

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating the family of an 80-year-old woman who died in early December.

Shirley Harrison, 80, passed away Dec. 11 and the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center has been unsuccessful in locating any next of kin for nearly one month, the police department said.

CBS 17 has requested a photo of Harrison and will update this story if one is received. If anyone knew her or has a photo, please email it to newstips@cbs17.com.

Anyone with information on the next of kin is asked to contact Cape Fear Valley Vital Statistics at (910) 615-5584.