FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Fayetteville need your help in identifying a man they say robbed a convenience store.

The Fayetteville Police Department on Thursday released surveillance images of the man they suspect of robbing the Family Fare at 100 South Reilly Road on Wednesday night.

Officers say they responded to a report of a business robbery shortly after 10:15 p.m.

They say the man purchased a Mountain Dew with exact change, then reached over to grab cash out of the register when the clerk opened it.

The clerk grabbed his wrists but he slipped out of her grasp, ran across the street into a sedan and fled the area, police said.

Detectives described the suspect as a white man with a slender build, a close-cropped haircut and was last seen wearing an Atlanta Braves baseball cap, a blue Carolina Panthers No. 13 jersey, a black jacket and pants, grey sneakers, gold necklaces and a COVID-19 mask.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact Detective J. Frashure at 910-303-8967 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically at this website, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.