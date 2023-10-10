Fayetteville Police Officer Izreal Gear-Johnson in a photo from the Cumberland County Jail.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police announced Tuesday evening that a police officer had been arrested following a criminal investigation.

During a 7:30 p.m. news conference, Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden said that Officer Izreal Gear-Johnson had been arrested on several charges.

The arrest came after a Friday tip through Crimestoppers about “illegal narcotic activity,” Braden said.

Braden said Gear-Johnson, 23, was charged with two counts of willfully failing to discharge duties, common law obstruction of justice, conspiracy, and maintaining a dwelling for keeping controlled substances.

The police chief also said the officer “failed to act that allowed criminals to go unapprehended and unidentified.”

He is on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of the internal investigation, as is standard procedure.

Gear-Johnson was hired for police academy training in June 2021 and was sworn in June 2022

The officer was being held in the Cumberland County Jail on a $100,000 secured bond.

Just before the news conference Tuesday evening, Braden sent a letter to all Fayetteville police officers about the case.

Here is the full text of the letter to Fayetteville police officers: