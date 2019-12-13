FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville police officer needs the public’s help, not for crime-solving purposes, but because he is in need of a kidney transplant.
According to the Fayetteville Police Department’s Twitter handle, Detective Patrick Gaines has been diagnosed with end-stage 5 kidney failure.
Gaines, a veteran of the department, husband and father, has been placed on the kidney transplant list.
“If it is laid on your heart to consider being a living donor PLEASE call the UNC Transplant Center,” the tweet said.
- $1 million prize sits in Raleigh woman’s glove box for a week
- Fayetteville police officer battling Stage 5 kidney failure, needs transplant
- Moore County man arrested on 30 child sex crime charges
- Testimony: Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney was sexually assaulted before her murder
- Panel vote sends Trump impeachment charges to full House
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now