Fayetteville police officer battling Stage 5 kidney failure, needs transplant

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville police officer needs the public’s help, not for crime-solving purposes, but because he is in need of a kidney transplant.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department’s Twitter handle, Detective Patrick Gaines has been diagnosed with end-stage 5 kidney failure.

Gaines, a veteran of the department, husband and father, has been placed on the kidney transplant list.

“If it is laid on your heart to consider being a living donor PLEASE call the UNC Transplant Center,” the tweet said.

‼️URGENT‼️ One of our own, Det. Patrick Gaines, a veteran, father & husband, needs help! He has been diagnosed with End Stage 5 Kidney Failure. He was placed on the transplant list. If it is laid on your heart to consider being a living donor PLEASE call the UNC Transplant Center pic.twitter.com/MFYt1Jv4JR — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) December 13, 2019

