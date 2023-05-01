FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Grief-stricken Fayetteville Police Department officers are coping with the death of their brother in blue.

Fayetteville police found Officer Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez and his wife, Yenitza Torres, dead inside their home on Friday. They both had gunshot wounds. Officers went to check on Tavarez-Rodriguez after he failed to show up for work on Friday.

“At the end of the day we are officers in a uniform, but we still have feelings,” Sergeant Alpha Caldwell with the Fayetteville Police Department said.

Grief can be extremely challenging for law enforcement officers.

“It’s not easy. But it’s expected of us to keep doing the job,” Sgt. Caldwell said.

On Friday, chaplains were at the scene to comfort officers following the grim discovery. Grief counselors are now being made available.

But often, men and women in blue find comfort in each other.

“A lot of time that’s what we do as an officer. We will open and talk to another officer and get it out, vent it out,” Sgt. Caldwell said.

Officers said being supportive, understanding and keeping them in your prayers are things the community can do to uplift them during this tragic time.

While there are no further investigation updates currently, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation remains handling this case.