Fayetteville police, other agencies to operate ‘Booze It and Lose It’ checkpoint on Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department, along with multiple other law enforcement agencies, will be participating in a “Booze It and Lose It” DWI checkpoint this week, according to a news release from the department.

The police department will participate in the checkpoint operation along S. Reilly Road on Friday.

“The goal of the checkpoint is to educate the public on the dangers of impaired driving and to reduce the amount of impaired drivers on the roadway,” police said in the release.

The police department will partner with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Alcohol Law Enforcement, and Probation and Parole during the campaign.

The easiest way to avoid getting a ticket for driving while intoxicated – or worse, causing a crash or seriously injuring someone – is to simply not drive.

Fayetteville police advise drivers to visit BeSmarterThanThat.com, which allows users to designate a sober driver, download ride-sharing apps, find public transportation options where available, and find a taxi based on their location.

“Proper planning is an easy way to help reduce impaired driving and keep our community safe,” police said.