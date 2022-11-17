FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have released a sketch of a person who they say assaulted and robbed a woman in early October.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Oct. 4, officers responded to a robbery call in the 900 block of Hay Street, police said.

The victim told officers she was approached by an unknown male asking for $2. When she did not provide it, he proceeded to assault her and take her personal belongings.

The victim described the offender as pictured below:

(Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Berrios at (910) 703-6243 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.