Man shot at Fayetteville house found dead outside business, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating a murder after a man was found dead outside a business Friday morning.

Police said around 1:30 a.m. they were dispatched to the 200-block of Cumberland Street in reference to a business alarm.

When officers arrived on scene they located a man dead outside JMJ Wholesale.



Fayetteville police responding to a business alarm found a body outside the building (CBS 17)

Police believe the victim was shot at nearby house and ended up at JMJ Wholesale.

Police identified the victim as Linwood Johnson Jr., 23, of Fayetteville.

The Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers Program is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information submitted to Crimestoppers that results in an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this death investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Johnson (910) 224-3257 of the Homicide Unit or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

